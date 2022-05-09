Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $9.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.60. 1,175,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,991. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.79.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

