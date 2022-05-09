Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.60. 2,534,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

