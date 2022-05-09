Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 27,800 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

