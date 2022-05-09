Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 15,964 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. WEX comprises 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $5.37 on Monday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 430,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

