Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,719 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Garmin comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Garmin by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 697,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,286. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

