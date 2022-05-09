California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 88,317 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,237 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 88,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of eBay worth $92,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,008. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

