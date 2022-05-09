California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,758 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $95,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.00. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,970. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.55 and a 200-day moving average of $372.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

