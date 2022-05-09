California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,078 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of F5 worth $113,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV opened at $170.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.91. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

