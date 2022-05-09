California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 114,948 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of MetLife worth $97,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

