California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $89,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average of $237.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

