California Public Employees Retirement System Has $127.81 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $127,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $493.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.96 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

