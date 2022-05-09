California Public Employees Retirement System Has $121.59 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $121,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $361.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.78 and a 200-day moving average of $554.73. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $358.18 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

