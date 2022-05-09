California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.09 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $115,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.