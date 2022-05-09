California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,373 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $100,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Carrier Global by 19.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

