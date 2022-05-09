California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $125,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.