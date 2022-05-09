Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 1,196,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,660. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

