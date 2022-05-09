Bytom Price Hits $0.0160 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Bytom has a market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00264411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015957 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,753,561,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,755,694 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.