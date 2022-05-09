Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.44 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002640 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.86 or 0.99552166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00100136 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,871 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.