Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
