Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,012 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $23,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

