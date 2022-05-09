Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Given New CHF 402 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bucher Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $342.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.62. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $342.54 and a 12 month high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

