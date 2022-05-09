BTSE Trading Down 12.2% This Week (BTSE)

BTSE (BTSE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00020215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

