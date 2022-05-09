BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERE.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 173,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,354. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$423.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.