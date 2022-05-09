Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

