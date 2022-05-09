Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.59

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

