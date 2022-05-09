Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.59

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
