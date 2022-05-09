Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.