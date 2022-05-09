Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $61.00

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.