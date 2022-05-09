Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $104.25

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

LOVE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,385. The company has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

