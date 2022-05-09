Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $186.65

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.65.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,178. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

