Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $26.99

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FNKO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 69,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,188. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

