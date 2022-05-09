Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $48.17

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 72,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

