Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $44.78

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.