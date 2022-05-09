Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $63.50

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWT opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

