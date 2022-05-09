Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $13.69

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 12,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

