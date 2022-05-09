Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $13.69

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of BBBY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 12,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $44.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
