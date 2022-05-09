Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,457. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

