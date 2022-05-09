Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.53 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 14,532,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,336,254. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.