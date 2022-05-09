Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,774. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

