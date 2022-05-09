Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Boeing posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $15.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.73. 485,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,482. Boeing has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

