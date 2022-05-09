Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of RDFN traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

