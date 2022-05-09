Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will announce $5.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

