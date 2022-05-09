Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post $405.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.97 million and the highest is $409.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 2,256,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,772. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,504.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,464 shares of company stock worth $1,661,081 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

