Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.90

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 4762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,544,000 after buying an additional 84,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

