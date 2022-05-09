Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382,451 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 8.61% of Bridgeline Digital worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLIN remained flat at $$1.36 on Friday. 91,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,980. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLIN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

