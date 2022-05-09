Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $2.26 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $6,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,007. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

