Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases 159,370 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,370 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. 31,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

