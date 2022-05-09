Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $4.93 Million Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,584. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.