Boston Research & Management Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day moving average of $230.33.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

