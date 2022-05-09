Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Accenture by 2,549.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.58 and its 200-day moving average is $346.89. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

