Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.86. 7,112,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

