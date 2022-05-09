Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $5.89 on Monday, hitting $107.28. 4,403,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,021. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

